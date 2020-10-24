Fiery Nitish Kumar Tells Tejashwi: 'Ask Your Father, Were There Any Schools 15 Yrs Ago?'

In a rare and sharp retort at Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav, CM Nitish Kumar on Saturday, told him Yadav to ask his parents about how bad things were 15 years ago. Alluding to the lack of schools in Bihar previously, he slammed Lalu Yadav's regime for not progressing the state and bettering its educational facilities. Slamming Lalu Yadav and his wife- Rabri Devi's tenure as CM, he said when the Yadavs got a chance to rule, they only indulged themselves, resulting in jail time. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

Nitish to Tejashwi: 'Ask your father, mother'

"Previously was there any school here? If you wish to study, ask your father, ask your mother - were there any schools? Were any schools and colleges being built? When he (Lalu) got an opportunity to rule, he ruled and indulged. When he went to jail, he kept his wife in his place. This only was happening 15 years ago. today, if someone does a crime, he will go to jail," said Kumar while addressing a rally at Begusari's Teghra constituency.

Mahagathbandhan's manifesto

Tejashwi has made a massive promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he is elected as the CM. In his party manifesto 'Pran humara sankalp badlav ka', he said that the main agenda of the Mahagathbandhan government will be to provide employment and stop the migration of people due to the unavailability of jobs. Among other things, the manifesto promises to bring a law that can annul the three farm laws passed by Parliament recently and states that the Mahagathbandhan government will not treat "protesters or those criticising the government as traitors" and will not name them in false cases. He has also talked about the "special status" demand for Bihar.

Bihar seat-sharing

The NDA-led BJP with Nitish Kumar as its CM candidate will contest on a 121-122 seat share with JDU, while Chirag Paswan-led LJP has decided to contest separately, but is open to a post-poll alliance. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as its CM candidate has decided to contest on 144-70 seat-share formula with Congress, and three other Communist parties. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan face three coalitions - 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' (PDA) - comprising of JAP, AJP, SDP, BMP, and Grand Democratic Secular Front - comprising of AIMIM, RLSP, BSP, SJDD and SBSP. Nitish Kumar seeks his fourth term as CM, while Tejashwi seeks his maiden term, amidst the absence of Lalu Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan.

