NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Congratulates Hemant Soren, Predicts Reduction Of BJP's Footprint

On Tuesday, December 24, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren on the victory of the Opposition alliance in Jharkhand. Soren was the CM face of the Opposition alliance comprising JMM, Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal. Pawar claimed that the people’s mandate had ushered in a new pattern. Furthermore, he predicted that BJP would lose power in more states in the future.

Read: Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019: Here Is How BJP Lost The Chance To Form The Government

Congratulations to @HemantSorenJMM for the stunning electoral victory of the allaince in the Jharkhand polls. The Jharkhand mandate underlines a new pattern which will help the process of reducing the BJP’s saffron footprint across the country. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) December 24, 2019

Read: BJP's Ram Vichar Netam: 'Party Will Assess Reasons That Led To Its Defeat In Jharkhand'

'Jharkhand has set an example'

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Monday, the NCP chief congratulated the people of Jharkhand for voting out the ruling BJP. He noted that his party had managed to win one seat in the state despite having very little presence. According to the NCP supremo, the Centre’s mishandling of the economy was one of the main reasons for this change. Maintaining that there was no need for the Citizenship Amendment Act at this moment, he opined that people would give a fitting response to the BJP whenever it got the chance.

Sharad Pawar said, “I congratulate the people of Jharkhand. NCP does not have much of a presence there. We have one seat. Among the reasons for this change, I feel that that the Centre has mishandled the economy. The investment has started to reduce. The common people are having to pay the price for this. CAA was not needed now.” He added, “Whenever people get a chance, they will answer as they did in Jharkhand. Jharkhand has set an example.”

Read: Congress' Jharkhand In-charge RPN Singh Calls Meeting Of Newly-elected MLAs In Ranchi

Jharkhand Poll results

The Jharkhand Assembly election was conducted in 5 phases. The approximate voter turnout for all 81 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand was 65.17%. The opposition alliance secured 47 seats, which is more than the halfway mark in the Jharkhand Assembly with a combined vote share of 35.35%. Hemant Soren himself won from two constituencies. On the other hand, BJP won from only 25 constituencies with a vote share of 33.37%.

Read: RJD Leader Manoj Jha On Amit Shah's Tweet On Jharkhand Results