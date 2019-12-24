BJP's Ram Vichar Netam: 'Party Will Assess Reasons That Led To Its Defeat In Jharkhand'

The co-in-charge of BJP's Jharkhand unit Ram Vichar Netam, a day after losing power in the state, on Tuesday said that the party will hold discussions to analyse the reason behind its defeat in the assembly elections. He claimed that BJP had given a corruption-free and development-driven government in the state. This comes after the JMM-led alliance won a clear majority in the state on Monday.

Ram Vichar Netam on BJP’s defeat

Talking about BJP’s defeat in the Jharkhand elections, Netam said, "There could be several reasons for the defeat. The party will hold meetings and assess the reasons for the same. Our government was dedicated to the overall development of the state, but we did not get the expected results. The BJP did not get a majority in the elections, so Raghubar Das Ji submitted his resignation. In the last elections, people had given us the opportunity to run the government. We did our part.”

Read: Jharkhand polls: 'BJP trailing clear signal from voters,' says JMM leader Bhattacharya

Ram Vichar Netam on Raghubar Das’ defeat

When asked about Raghubar Das’ defeat from the Jamshedpur (East) constituency, Ram Vichar Netam said, “Victory and loss are parts of democracy". This comes as BJP not only lost the power in the state but the former CM of Jharkhand, Raghubar Das also lost from his constituency by the BJP rebel Saryu Roy. He was an independent candidate. The Congress, JMM and RJD fought the Jharkhand elections together. Hemant Soren defeated BJP's Simon Malto from the Barhait seat while on the Dumka seat he once again defeated BJP's incumbent candidate Lois Marandi.

Read: JMM-Congress-RJD alliance to form govt in 2-3 days, asserts Hemant Soren's brother

The alliance won the elections with an absolute majority by winning 47 seats in 81-member assembly. BJP, on the other hand, only won 25 seats in the state. As per the Election Commission of India, Jharkhand Mukti Morch won a total of 30 seats in the assembly. On the other hand, their allies Congress and RJD won 16 and one seat each. Other parties like Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) won three seats, AJSU two, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) one, NCP one and independents two.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: Mamata Banerjee pens down a letter to opposition leaders for collective action against CAA

Read: CAA: Pakistani Hindu refugees in Jodhpur hails PM Modi, dream to lead 'a better life'