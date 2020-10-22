Nitish Scolds RJD Backers Shouting 'Lalu Zindabad' At Bihar Rally; Gets 'Chara Chor' Reply

As the campaign for the first phase of the Bihar assembly election heats up, CM Nitish Kumar came down heavily on the RJD supporters while seeking votes for Tej Pratap's father-in-law Chandrika Rai who is contesting on a JDU ticket. As Nitish Kumar started his speech in the Parsa constituency in Saran district, few people from the crowd started chanting 'Lalu Yadav zindabad'. Slamming them, Nitish Kumar shouted back at them from the stage and said that such acts will not benefit those who are in jail and their kin who are seeking re-election.

Expressing his concern for the Rai family, Nitish Kumar said that he had been to the marriage function of Tej Pratap and he could not believe the way the Lalu family treated Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwariya Rai, despite Rai being a senior member of RJD. He also narrated an incident from his early days in politics wherein he was impressed after hearing to Rai's speech. In the same event, Aishwariya touched the feet of Nitish Kumar on the stage, a video of which has gone viral now.

Chandrika Rai joined JDU on August 20 after leaving the RJD following strained ties with Lalu's family due to the divorce case of his daughter Aishwariya Rai who had married Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on May 12, 2018. Tej Partap has shifted to Hasanpur assembly seat abandoning his Mahua constituency after reports that Aishwariya might contest from there, however, Aishwariya Rai is out of the poll fray this year.

Sharing a 20-second clip wherein Nitish Kumar is shouting at the Lalu supporters, RJD said that the CM is proud and arrogant. Slamming the party for editing the clip, JDU then shared the full sequence wherein Nitish's supporters chant in response to 'Lalu Yadav zindabad' that "They all are Chara chor. (They are fodder thief)", referring to Lalu Yadav's conviction in Fodder scam cases.

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) is contesting on BJP's share. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

