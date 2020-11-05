PM Modi Pens Open Letter To People Of Bihar, Says 'reelection Of Nitish Govt Is Necessary'

As the campaign for the last phase of the Bihar polls comes to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday penned an open letter to the people of the state. Recalling that Bihar has been blessed in every aspect, PM Modi stressed that the NDA government is committed to bringing back the state's old glory following the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. He stated that it was a matter of pride that the entire election campaign was focused on development.

The PM opined that people were voting in the state for development, strong intent, good governance, honesty and the vision of self-reliance. He appealed that Bihar should re-elect the government led by CM Nitish Kumar to ensure that developmental schemes do not hit a roadblock. According to the BJP's star campaigner, the strength of the "double engine" shall propel the state's development to new heights in the coming decade.

PM outlines NDA's vision

Extensive work in sectors such as water supply, construction of roads, health, education and law and order

Ensuring toilet in every house, electrification, more gas connections and bank account for every resident

Availability of Mudra loans

Commitment to complete the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme

Work in progress to build good airports and ports

Bihar polls

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagathbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The voting for the final phase of the Bihar election will take place on November 7. 7 lakh hand sanitizers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields, and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for the election. To observe the COVID-19 prevention norms, each polling booth has less than 1000 voters. To decongest polling stations further, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people are being able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

