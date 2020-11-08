RJD Issues Warning To Workers, Says 'maintain Courtesy & Restraint' On Result Day

As Bihar awaits highly-anticipated results for its recently concluded assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday advised all its supporters to maintain 'restraint, simplicity and courtesy', no matter what the poll results might be. The Tejashwi Yadav-led party, which is being projected as the single largest party according to the Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll, also added that fireworks, firing, or inappropriate behaviour with the opposition should also not be undertaken by party workers and supporters at any circumstance.

"Remember all RJD workers-whatever the election results may be on November 10, it has to be accepted with complete restraint, simplicity and courtesy. Improper fireworks, joyous firing, inappropriate behaviour with competitors or their supporters etc. will not be accepted at any cost," read RJD tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

राजद के सभी कार्यकर्ता स्मरण रखें-



10 नवम्बर को चुनाव परिणाम कुछ भी हों उसे पूरे संयम, सादगी और शिष्टाचार से स्वीकारना है।



अनुचित आतिशबाज़ी, हर्ष फायरिंग, प्रतिद्वंदियों अथवा उनके समर्थकों के साथ अशिष्ट व्यवहार इत्यादि किसी कीमत पर स्वीकार नहीं होगा। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 8, 2020

Exit Polls predict win for Mahagathbandhan

With the third phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly Elections concluding, the Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls have predicted a nail-biting finish with the competition between the Mahagathbandhan and NDA alliances going down to the wire.

As per the Jan ki Baat projections, the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan winning the race to form the government. The Mahagathbandhan comprising of the RJD and Congress is set to win anywhere between 138 and 118 seats in the Bihar Assembly. On the other hand, the NDA alliance comprising of JDU and BJP is likely to win between 91-117 seats. Meanwhile, the LJP is projected to win between 8-5 seats while 6-3 seats are likely to fall in the Others category.

Voting for the 243 seat Bihar assembly concluded on November 7. With the fate of 3,733 candidates sealed, it becomes pertinent to see if the election results favour the NDA with Nitish Kumar retaining the throne, or the state will see a new CM, namely Tejashwi Yadav. November 10 holds the answers.

