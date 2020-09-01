Rajeev Kumar Takes Charge As Election Commissioner Of India, Replaces Ashok Lavasa

Former finance secretary Rajeev Kumar assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner of India on Tuesday, September 1. He joined the Election Commission of India with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra. Rajeev Kumar will be taking the place of Ashok Lavasa who resigned recently in order to join the Asian Development Bank.

Rajeev Kumar assumes charge as the new Election Commissioner (EC) of India.



Read here: https://t.co/0PaKC7BUxo pic.twitter.com/ZaH83Yzzs4 — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 1, 2020

Rajeev Kumar- The New Election Commissioner of India

Former Union finance secretary and Senior Bihar/Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Rajeev Kumar took charge of his new position as the Election Commissioner of India on Tuesday, along with Sunil Arora and Sushil Chandra who will be joining as the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner respectively. "He has keen commitment to use of technology applications and to bring about amendments in extant policy regime towards greater transparency, delivery of services to citizens directly, eliminating intermediaries," read the official press release from PIB India. Rajeev Kumar will be replacing Ashok Lavasa who resigned in order to join the Asian Development Bank as the vice president.

Read | Ashok Lavasa Resigns As Election Commissioner, Set To Join ADB As Vice President

Read | SC dismisses PIL for deferring Bihar polls: 'COVID is no ground for postponing elections'

"The President is pleased to appoint Rajiv Kumar, IAS (retd) (JH:1984) as the Election Commissioner with effect from the date he assumes the office vice Ashok Lavasa, Election Commissioner who has resigned with effect from August 31," read a statement from the Law Ministry.

More on Rajeev Kumar

Read | Ex-Finance Secy Rajiv Kumar Appointed As New Election Commissioner Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Rajeev Kumar holds a B.SC degree along with LL.B, PGDM and MA in Public Policy. Born on February 19, 1960, Rajeev Kumar is an IAS officer from the 1984 batch and has worked for the GOvernment of India for over 36 years. He has worked in various sectors including Social Sector, Environment & Forests, Human Resources, Finance and Banking Sector. After retiring from his post as the Finance Secretary, Government of India in February 2020, he was appointed as Chairman Public Enterprises Selection Board from April 2020 till he resigned in August 2020 to assume his current role at the Election Commission of India.



Read | Direct EC To Hold Bihar Polls Till State Is Declared COVID-19, Flood-free: Petition In SC

Read | ECI To Frame Broad Guidelines For Upcoming Polls In View Of COVID Situation Within 3 Days

(Photo: ANI)