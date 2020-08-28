SC Dismisses PIL For Deferring Bihar Polls: 'COVID Is No Ground For Postponing Elections'

Stating that COVID-19 cannot be a ground for postponing elections, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking to defer the Bihar assembly polls till the state is free of the novel coronavirus. Three judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah said that it is a premature petition as no notification for the assembly polls has been issued till now. The Election Commission of India will consider everything, the apex court said. Dismissing the PIL, the top court said that no writ can be applied like this as a decision on polls has not been taken yet by the EC.
“How can we ask the Election Commission of India (ECI) to not hold elections? COVID cannot be a valid ground for postponement of elections,” the bench stated.
The petitioner, Avinash Thakur, had sought a direction to the Chief Election Commissioner to postpone the polls due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the ground that the Representation of the People Act provides for the deferment of polls in extraordinary situations. The petitioner's counsel had argued that elections are not paramount but human life is, and even MLAs and common people are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bihar will go to polls amid COVID-19 pandemic, with the EC releasing guidelines for conducting polls. As BJP lost in Delhi, all eyes are set on former party chief Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar -led JDU. While Kumar faces strong anti-incumbency, RJD - Bihar's main opposition has lost the luster it once had due to the absence of it's chief Lalu Prasad Yadav - with his son Tejashwi, most likely to be named as CM hopeful. Currently, the JDU-BJP combination rules the state with 131 seats, while RJD-Congress opposition has 111 seats.
Gearing up for Election season, the Election Commission of India (ECI), released detailed guidelines for polling amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Limiting 1000 electors per booth, ECI has outlined specific guidelines for polling stations, postal ballots, poll campaigns, and counting of votes. Bihar will go to polls in October-November this year, as the pandemic rages on.
