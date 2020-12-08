'Aim Is To Make Farmers Self-reliant': Haryana CM Opines After Meeting Tomar Amid Stir

On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital to discuss farmers' issues. He maintained that the interest of the farmers is paramount for the Haryana government. Tomar assured Khattar that there is no threat to the Minimum Support Price.

Condemning the petty politics by the opposition parties, the Haryana CM asserted that the aim of the government is to make the farmers self-reliant. Speaking to the media, the BJP leader expressed hope that the 6th round of talks between the Centre and the farmers' unions will yield dividends. According to them, many farmers were against the repealing of the farm laws but just wanted some amendments to be passed.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar remarked, 'Some farmers are adamant (on repealing laws), while there are other farmers who want some amendments. They are saying that the bills should remain. The Centre will take a decision in the interest of the farmers."

विपक्षी दल किसानों पर ओछी राजनीति कर रहे हैं, ऐसी घटिया राजनीति करने वालों की निंदा होनी चाहिए।



किसानों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाना हमारा लक्ष्य है। मैं एक बार फिर किसान भाइयों से वादा करता हूँ कि एमएसपी को लागू रखा जाएगा और हम किसानों को किसी भी प्रकार की कोई कठिनाई नहीं आने देंगे। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) December 8, 2020

Section of Haryana farmers argue against the repeal of laws

A day earlier, 20 farmers from Haryana met Tomar on and expressed their support for the agrarian laws. A majority of the farmers' associations have been demanding the repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and announced a Bharat Bandh. Led by Padma Shri awardee Kanwal Singh Chouhan, the delegation comprised of both individual farmers and representatives of farmer producer organizations.

On this occasion, Tomar conveyed the benefits of the laws to them and stressed that these reforms will bring private investment, create jobs in villages and make agriculture profitable. He slammed Congress and opposition parties for not implementing the recommendations of the Swamination Commission from 2006 to 2014. On the other hand, the group of farmers urged the Centre to consider amending the agrarian laws as suggested by the unions. While observing that the laws should not be repealed, they demanded the continuity of MSP and mandi system.

