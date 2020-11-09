UP Bypolls: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Poll-rigging; 'Will Give Proof After Results'

A day ahead of Uttar Pradesh bypoll results, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, alleged that he had proof of rampant poll-rigging done by the Yogi government misusing state machinery while addressing a press conference. He claimed that he had videos of each booth where ballots were being tampered, but refuse to share proof till post-results. Results of bypolls in seven assembly seats will be declared on Tuesday - November 10.

Akhilesh: 'Have proof of poll-rigging'

"We have no exit poll machinery. BJP has done all kinds of deception using state machinery. They have done things so that vote is not registered. I don't want to make a big scene of this now. I will tell you with proof after results, when we meet after Diwali. I will show you videos of certain booths," he said.

Marking four years of demonetisation, he alleged its only benefit was it enabled BJP to win UP. "The only benefit of demonetisation was BJP won Uttar Pradesh. Most Central government decisions during that time was to win Uttar Pradesh. They (BJP) have deceived the nation," said the ex-CM. BJP won 312 seats in the 403-seat Assembly in 2017.

SP-BSP tussle

Samajwadi Party is currently embroiled in a bitter battle with its long-time rival Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) after six party MLAs reportedly met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and later threw hints that they may switch sides. Taking swift action, BSP Supremo Mayawati suspended seven of her party's rebel MLAs who had opposed the nomination of its official candidate Ramji Gautam for the elections to the Rajya Sabha. Mayawati also said that to ensure the defeat of Samajwadi Party candidates in future MLC elections, her party will vote for BJP or any other party's candidate. The two parties come together to seal an alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but called it quits after drubbing.

Uttar Pradesh by-polls

Seven state assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on November 3 and the results would be declared on November 10. Of the seven seats, five seats - Tundla, Ghatampur, Naugaon, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Malhani are up for polls due to demise of the sitting MLA - two due to COVID. The other seat Bangarmau is up for polls due to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in a rape case. As BJP had won six of the seven seats in 2017, it has fielded 7 candidates. Surprisingly, Congress, BSP and Samajwadi party too have fielded candidates on all seven seats each, hinting at a close battle in 2022 elections.

