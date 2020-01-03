Kota Infant Deaths: Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap & Others Lash Out; Question Ashok Gehlot

As over 100 infants died in Kota’s government-run JK Lone Hospital, even celebrities expressed their anger and displeasure. Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha and Onir were among those who shared their opinion on the incident. They questioned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, asking him who was responsible for the ‘new hell.’

READ: Kota Infant Deaths: Protests Erupt Outside JK Lon Hospital, Cops Detain Demonstrators

As the CM said that deaths of infants take place in every hospital, there was more anger, with Onir even calling him ‘terrible’ and ‘shameless’, while asking Congress to take a stand.

Reacting to PTI’s tweet that read, ‘9 more infants die in last 2 days of December at #Kota hospital in Rajasthan, taking the death toll to 100 for the month: Officials', Swara wrote, “I’m sorry... what is this new hell for children now? @ashokgehlot51.”

READ: Kota Infant Deaths: Gehlot's Health Min Now Slams Hospital, Says 'none Will Be Spared'

I’m sorry... what is this new hell for children now? @ashokgehlot51 https://t.co/aNNpqAb7xL — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 2, 2020

Anurag Kashyap reacted to a news report, “What is wrong with the administration .. how do they even allow this to happen.. and why does one have to wait for so many children to die before taking cognizance of it ..”

Later, a news report of CM Ashok Gehlot saying in a video that infant deaths take place at every hospital also started doing the rounds.

Onir responded with anger, “Our country has very little hope as long as we have terrible leaders like this man @ashokgehlot51 as CM . Shameless .., @INCIndia you need to seriously take a stand .”

Anubhav Sinha too responded to the tweet featuring the video with a cryptic message, “एक ही सिक्का है और एक ही पहलू।” (There is only one coin, and there is only one side)

READ: Amid 104 Infant Deaths, 'green Carpet' Hastily Rolled Back As Raj Health Min Visits Kota

Gehlot slammed

The Bharatiya Janata Party and other political parties have slammed the Congress over the death of the infants. Gehlot had, however, had urged to not 'politicise' the issue. The apex child rights body NCPCR had reported damaged windows and gates, pigs roaming in the hospital and shortage of staff after its inspection, after which Gehlot, defiant, asked Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to visit the hospital.

READ: Kota Infant Deaths: DCW Chairperson Compares Situation To Gorakpur; Says 'heart Is Pained'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.