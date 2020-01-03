Kota Infant Deaths: Protests Erupt Outside JK Lon Hospital, Cops Detain Demonstrators

On Friday, protests erupted outside Kota's JK Lon Hospital over the death of over 100 infants. Around 104 infant deaths have been reported from government-run JK Lon Hospital all within a span of one month sending a wave of shock across the state and the nation. Seeing no strong statements of assurance, protestors reached the hospital in anger, around a dozen were even detained. According to the police, the detention was carried out as a precautionary measure and to maintain law and order in the area.

"The police detained a few people who disrupted the peaceful environment in the hospital. This has been carried out to maintain law and order," said Rajesh Kumar, Kota Additional Superintendent of Police (SP)

'Media creating an issue'

Following the constant flak that the Congress-led Rajasthan government has been facing, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the media was creating an issue out of this along with political parties who were blowing it up. Previously he had stated that the number of infant deaths in the state is the lowest as compared to the previous 5-6 years. "The situation has been improving for many years. Excellent medical arrangements are available in the hospitals," said the Chief Minister. He also went on to shift the focus of the issue to BJP.

"There have been more deaths of children during the BJP and they say that our Congress is falling short in governance."

'Rajasthan CM should be sacked'

On Friday, strong statements were passed by BSP Supremo Mayawati against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asking him "to resign" over the 100 infants in Kota's JK Lon Hospital. The BSP supremo also went on to demand the Rajasthan CM to be "sacked." "This is highly shameful," Mayawati said in a tweet. She demanded that Gehlot be dismissed and replaced by a new dispensation otherwise more women will lose their children.

