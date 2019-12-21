The Debate
10 Wildlife Videos Of 2019: From Cow Obeying Traffic Rules To Elephant Funeral

General News

From cow obeying traffic rules to elephant funeral to tiger brothers fighting for a tigress, here is everything that captured the hearts of people this year.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
10 Wildlife videos of 2019

2019 was a year which saw many spectacular events happening in the wild. From adorable bears rescued from Australian fires to elephants trying to survive in the concrete jungle, from cow obeying traffic rules to a Bishnoi woman breastfeeding a baby deer. As the year comes to end, here is a list of all the wildlife posts that went viral this year.

Top 10

The conversation between a squirrel and a bird: The photograph clicked by a Russian photographer Vadim Trunov, in Voronezh, back in October 2017 left the internet stunned. In the picture, it seemed like the two animals were in a deep conversation. Many found the image unbelievable. 

Bishnoi woman breastfeeding a fawn: The picture which captures the incredible moment of a woman breastfeeding a fawn captured the hearts of the internet early this year. People were amazed by the genuineness of the woman who belonged to a Bishnoi community in Jodhpur. 

Baby Rhino trying to wake its dead mother: The heart-wrenching video of a baby rhino trying to wake its dead mother left the netizens in tears. The video which was shared by IFS Parveen Kaswan also captured the attention of Bollywood. The video showed a baby Rhino desperately trying to wake its dead mother. 

Female elephant breaking the barrier for the family: A video of a female elephant breaking a road divider in Coimbatore to Mettupalayam National Highway left the internet impressed. The video showed a female elephant leading its herd on the busy highway and trying to push a barrier with its trunk by exerting force. It also left netizens saddened by the fact that humans have encroached the space of wildlife.

Baby elephant getting rescued: This video that took the internet by storm is proof that animals and humans can co-exist by helping each other. The video showed a baby elephant struggling to get out of a ditch which was followed by the villagers and an official coming out to its rescue. The highlight of the clip was when the elephants family standing at a distance looks out at the family after they finally meet the baby elephant.

Tigers fighting over a tigress at Ranthambore: The video that went viral for hilarious reasons features two tiger brothers T57 and T58 of Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park getting into a brutal and violent fight over a tigress, Noor. The video later showed her not only running away from them but also mating with another tiger.

Rare snow leopard in Uttarakhand National Park: In a rare sight, a snow leopard was spotted at Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park. In the incredible video, the elusive species was seen taking a casual stroll at the national park. 

Elephant funeral procession: Earlier in June this year, a video of a herd of elephants taking out a funeral procession for a dead calf before dropping the carcass on the road broke the hearts of many people across the globe. 

Cow obeying traffic rules: The hilarious video shared by Actor Preity Zinta left the internet in splits. The nine-second video showed a cow at the traffic signal waiting patiently along with lights to turn green.  

Lion’s roar in Sundarbans: A video of a tiger breaking into a loud roar while walking on the banks of Sundarbans Tiger reserve left the internet amazed. Many people found it spine chilling. 

