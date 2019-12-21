10 Wildlife Videos Of 2019: From Cow Obeying Traffic Rules To Elephant Funeral

2019 was a year which saw many spectacular events happening in the wild. From adorable bears rescued from Australian fires to elephants trying to survive in the concrete jungle, from cow obeying traffic rules to a Bishnoi woman breastfeeding a baby deer. As the year comes to end, here is a list of all the wildlife posts that went viral this year.

Top 10

The conversation between a squirrel and a bird: The photograph clicked by a Russian photographer Vadim Trunov, in Voronezh, back in October 2017 left the internet stunned. In the picture, it seemed like the two animals were in a deep conversation. Many found the image unbelievable.

A squirrel and a bird having conversation over a mushroom. This picture by Vadim Trunov is so soothing. Like from other world !! Isn't it. pic.twitter.com/8iTHl2GhOi — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 16, 2019

Bishnoi woman breastfeeding a fawn: The picture which captures the incredible moment of a woman breastfeeding a fawn captured the hearts of the internet early this year. People were amazed by the genuineness of the woman who belonged to a Bishnoi community in Jodhpur.

This is how #bishnoi community in Jodhpur cares for animals. These lovely animals are no less than children to them. A lady feeding one. The same people, who fought King in 1730 and laid 363 life protecting Khejri trees. pic.twitter.com/keBj5SEwdG — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 18, 2019

Baby Rhino trying to wake its dead mother: The heart-wrenching video of a baby rhino trying to wake its dead mother left the netizens in tears. The video which was shared by IFS Parveen Kaswan also captured the attention of Bollywood. The video showed a baby Rhino desperately trying to wake its dead mother.

The picture of poaching !!



A baby #rhino tries to wake #mother, who is killed by poachers for the #horn. Devastating & eye opening. pic.twitter.com/EnAS2PAHiD — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 2, 2019

Female elephant breaking the barrier for the family: A video of a female elephant breaking a road divider in Coimbatore to Mettupalayam National Highway left the internet impressed. The video showed a female elephant leading its herd on the busy highway and trying to push a barrier with its trunk by exerting force. It also left netizens saddened by the fact that humans have encroached the space of wildlife.

Leadership is about responsibilities.



A female #elephant clears the way for other five #elephant family members to cross busy Coimabtore to Mettupalayam national Highway. Elephants never forget their routes. Forwarded by friend. pic.twitter.com/bUazhc4aCj — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 3, 2019

Baby elephant getting rescued: This video that took the internet by storm is proof that animals and humans can co-exist by helping each other. The video showed a baby elephant struggling to get out of a ditch which was followed by the villagers and an official coming out to its rescue. The highlight of the clip was when the elephants family standing at a distance looks out at the family after they finally meet the baby elephant.

Best you will watch today. An #elephant calf fell into a ditch which was rescued. And see how mother stopped to thank the people. This is typical behaviour, elephants first try to rescue by their own, then leave space & stand far for getting help from Human. Via WA so quality. pic.twitter.com/rPx1EN9UIB — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 11, 2019

Tigers fighting over a tigress at Ranthambore: The video that went viral for hilarious reasons features two tiger brothers T57 and T58 of Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park getting into a brutal and violent fight over a tigress, Noor. The video later showed her not only running away from them but also mating with another tiger.

Tigers Noor dated 2 brothers, T57 & T58. Here Noor is mating with T57 when his bro T58 walked upon them!

Then the deadly fight ensued.

While the brothers were fighting brutally, Noor ran away into another zone. few hours later spotted mating with T34, Kumbha!

Video courtesy: pic.twitter.com/JyKr0emmms — Col DPK Pillay, Shaurya Chakra, PhD (@dpkpillay12) October 16, 2019

Rare snow leopard in Uttarakhand National Park: In a rare sight, a snow leopard was spotted at Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park. In the incredible video, the elusive species was seen taking a casual stroll at the national park.

The ghost of the #mountains. Snow #Leopard one of the most elusive #species in the world sited at Gangotri National Park, Uttrakhand. And that also on a road. Forwarded by an ifs officer. pic.twitter.com/pIkhEUcPNF — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 4, 2019

Elephant funeral procession: Earlier in June this year, a video of a herd of elephants taking out a funeral procession for a dead calf before dropping the carcass on the road broke the hearts of many people across the globe.

This will move you !! Funeral procession of the weeping elephants carrying dead body of the child elephant. The family just don’t want to leave the baby. pic.twitter.com/KO4s4wCpl0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 7, 2019

Cow obeying traffic rules: The hilarious video shared by Actor Preity Zinta left the internet in splits. The nine-second video showed a cow at the traffic signal waiting patiently along with lights to turn green.

एसे देख के सीखों ट्रैफ़िक रूल्ज़ कैसे फ़ॉलो करते है 😂 Forget people even our animals obey traffic rules. Don’t believe me - watch this 🤩 #sundayfunday #ting pic.twitter.com/LYCciDpnrp — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 6, 2019

Lion’s roar in Sundarbans: A video of a tiger breaking into a loud roar while walking on the banks of Sundarbans Tiger reserve left the internet amazed. Many people found it spine chilling.

They say in #forest animals can hear tigers roar upto kilometres. And that is what terrify them. Listen to believe. Here in an old video at Sunderban #Tiger Reseve tiger is registering it's presence. Goosebumps guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/7lr18rOK0S — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 10, 2019

