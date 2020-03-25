'116 Cases Of COVID-19 In Maharashtra, 14 Patients Have Recovered,' Says Health Min Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday informed that the total number of positive Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has reached 116. The Health Minister also confirmed the recovery of over 14 people from the deadly virus.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the health minister stated that the recovered patients are under the process of being discharged from the hospital and also informed about the identification of new patients.

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 116. In Sangli 5 people from one family are identified as positive due to contacts and 4 people from mumbai are identified as positive due to travel history or contacts. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) March 25, 2020

Adding further to his tweet, the health minister said, "14 people from these have been recovered and are in the process of being discharged from the hospitals."

COVID-19 cases rise in India

According to the latest figure available on Tuesday, India has so far reported more than 560 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, while 9 people have so far died of the virus. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely if the situation pertains.

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown amid Coronavirus

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

