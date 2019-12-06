Justice For Disha: Gurugram Schoolchildren Take To The Streets To Protest

School children in Haryana's Gurugram on Thursday took to the streets to protest against rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana. They protested by holding candles and banners reading 'Hang the Rapists; and 'Justice Delayed is Justice Denied'. "The misdeed was done to a girl who wanted to secure her future. To make sure such incidents do not happen again, the government should formulate stricter laws. The accused must be hanged," a girl participating in the protest said to the news agency ANI.

'We do not want a similar incident to happen again'

Another girl echoed similar sentiments and urged the Centre to take strict actions to control such incidents. "The rape cases languish in courtrooms for years. The accused are arrested and later released on bail. We do not want a similar incident to happen again," she said. Another student said, "They must be hanged. We want the government to increase security across the country so that the girls feel safe."

About the Hyderabad rape and murder

Four accused have been held and sent to judicial custody in the rape and murder incident in Hyderabad that took place on the night of November 27. A burnt body of a woman was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area. Investigation revealed that a veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. A preliminary probe has stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze.

Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on that night. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture. Cyberabad Police had formed ten teams to crack the case upon which the four persons allegedly involved in the crime had been arrested on November 29 and sent to 14 days judicial custody. The Nirbhaya-like brutal rape and murder incident has outraged the entire nation and protests are being held across the country for rising incidents of rape crime coming to light.

(With ANI inputs)