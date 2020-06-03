2560 New Cases & 122 Deaths Reported In Maharashtra; COVID-19 Growth Rate Falls To 4.15%

After 2560 novel coronavirus cases were detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday, June 3, the state's COVID-19 tally climbed to 74,860. There are 39,935 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present. 996 patients were discharged in the day taking the total number of recovered to 32,329. 122 deaths- 49 from Mumbai, 19 from Pune, 16 from Aurangabad, 10 from Solapur, 4 from Dhule, three each from Ulhasnagar and Navi Mumbai, two each from Thane, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Akola and one each from Mira Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Bhiwandi, Osmanabad, Jalna, West Bengal, UP and Bihar were reported on Wednesday, propelling the state's death toll to 2587.

88 of the aforesaid deceased persons had high-risk co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, etc. The Maharashtra Public Health Department argued that the rate of COVID-19 spread in the state was reducing. It cited that the state had recorded a COVID-19 growth rate of 4.15% in comparison to the national average of 4.74%.

Moreover, the patient doubling rate in the state has increased to 17.35 days. 4,97,276 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in various laboratories across the state. Currently, Maharashtra's recovery rate and fatality rate stands at 43.18% and 3.45% respectively. There are 3,661 active containment zones in the state. While 5,71,915 persons are under home quarantine, 33,674 have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 74860. Today,newly 2560 patients have been identified as positive.Also newly 996 patients have been cured today, totally 32329 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 39935. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) June 3, 2020

State relatively escapes unscathed from Cyclone Nisarga

Amid the novel coronavirus crisis grappling Maharashtra, several regions in the state, including Mumbai were put on a high alert due to the impending Cyclone Nisarga. Earlier in the day, the IMD revealed that the centre of Nisarga moved north northeastwards and crossed the Maharashtra coast close to the south of Alibaug. At 1.30 pm, it was close to the south-southeast of Alibaug and 80 km south-southeast of Mumbai. At that juncture, Alibaug reported a wind speed of 93 km per hour.

After completing landfall, it weakened into a cyclonic storm and lay centred over Pune. Thereafter, IMD scientist Shubhangi Bhute mentioned that the post-landfall effect was that Mumbai and Thane were experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall with a wind speed of 90-100 km per hour. IMD Director-General Mrityunjay Mohapatra stated that Cyclone Nisarga would weaken into a deep depression within the next three hours and further weaken into a depression in the subsequent 6 hours. So far, one casualty owing to the cyclone has been reported from Alibaug.

