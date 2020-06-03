Cyclone Nisarga to Weaken Into Deep Depression In 3 Hrs, Mumbai Out Of Risk: IMD

Cyclone Nisarga will weaken into a deep depression within the next three hours and further weaken into a depression in the next six hours, the India Meteorological Department has said. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, informed that the cyclone is currently centered over Pune in Maharashtra and there is no more risk over Mumbai.

THE CYCLONIC STORM “NISARGA” OVER INTERIOR MAHARASHTRA MOVED NORTHEASTWARDS WITH A SPEED OF 23 KMPH DURING PAST 06 HOURS. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

Where is Cyclone Nisarga heading?

"After the landfall of this severe cyclone Nisarga, it is constantly weakening and now it is just a marginal cyclone storm with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph. We are expecting that it will weaken into a deep depression within the next three hours and further weaken into a depression in the next six hours. It is moving north northeastwards across north Madhya Maharashtra and is almost centered over Pune district," Mohapatra said.

He added that the storm will move towards south Madhya Pradesh by Thursday as depression and won't have a big impact. "Whatever worst was expected is over. It is certainly a good news."

(Position of Cyclone Nisarga as of 7.30 | Image credit: Skymet)

Minimal impact over monsoon

When asked if the cyclone will have an impact on the seasonal monsoon pattern, Mohapatra said it will have a temporary effect as it did over the Bay of Bengal monsoon current with Amphan.

"It has activated the strength of the westerlies over the Arabian Sea. Monsoon has advanced over Kerala and as the system is weakening now, the monsoon will come off to its original state in a gradual process," the IMD chief said.

