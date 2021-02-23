26 January Violence Accused Mohinder Singh Arrested By Delhi Police

A man from Jammu identified as Mohinder Singh has been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with Republic Day violence. He was arrested during the intervening night of 22-23 February from Jammu.

The arrest came after a team of Delhi Police reached Jammu for his arrest. He was called to Police station Gandhi Nagar and was later arrested. The team of Delhi Police took him to New Delhi during the night itself. Mohinder Singh hails from the Chatha area of Jammu and as per family, they were at Delhi borders on 26 January but never went to Red Fort where the violence took place.

“It was the responsibility of Jammu Police. He was called by SSP, if he had any fear he would have taken 10 people along with him, he was of the view that he was called normally. When he didn’t return and phone went off, I sent a boy to check and he told me that he (Mohinder Singh) has been arrested,” Wife of Mohinder Singh said.

Police said that a team of Delhi Police came to them with legal documents and acting under the law, Mohinder Singh was handed over to them. “We cannot deny; when we go outside, we ask the state police to call the person and act; register report and arrest. A legal battle can be fought,” SHO Gurnam Singh told family members of Mohinder Singh who gathered to show resentment against his arrest.

Mohinder Singh is Chairman of United Kisan Front- Jammu and Kashmir and was organizing various protest demonstrations in Jammu and Kashmir on the call of farmers leaders who are protesting against three farm laws at Delhi borders.

