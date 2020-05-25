39,231 Passengers Board 532 Flights On Day 1; Aviation Minister Expects Number To Increase

With domestic flights commencing operations on Monday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has informed that a total of 39,231 passengers flew across cities aboard 532 flights on day one of the resumption. The Civil Aviation Minister also added that the number is set to increase with Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal yet to resume operations. While Andhra Pradesh is set to commence flights from Tuesday, West Bengal will resume operations from May 28 due to the Cyclone Amphan damage.

From no domestic passenger flights yesterday to 532 flights &

39,231 passengers today, action has returned to Indian skies.



With Andhra Pradesh set to resume operations from tomorrow & West Bengal from 28 May, these numbers are all set to increase further.@MoCA_GoI @PIB_India — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 25, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) also shared a spectacular view of the busy skies captured through the flight radar as domestic air travel resumed.

Domestic flights resume operation

Hundreds of people wearing face masks and gloves boarded early morning flights to their hometowns and workplaces from the Delhi airport on Monday as India resumed domestic airline services after two months, owing to the novel Coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Those who took first flights from the Indira Gandhi International Airport included paramilitary personnel, army men, students, and migrants, who failed to book a ticket on the special trains being run by the railways. Many said they shelled out more to reach the airport as there were limited public transport options available. Delhi airport saw its first departure from 4.45 am to Pune while Mumbai airport's first departure was at 6.45 am to Patna.

Change in protocols

At terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, as one steps out of their private or public conveyance, one will notice volunteers holding placards to direct them to gates assigned to different airlines to avoid the commotion. They will have to show the status of Aarogya Setu application or fill up information on a declaration form and then proceed to sanitize luggage. After the security check, along with thermal screenings, one will have to walk on carpets placed at the entry gate which are soaked in the sanitizer, so that the sole of your shoe gets sanitized. All these procedures are being directed by volunteers hired by DIAL.

