40 Farmer Unions Agree To Hold Talks With Centre On Dec 29; Set 4-point Agenda For Meet

Hinting at a small breakthrough, leaders of 40 protesting farm unions (Kisan Sanyukt Morcha) on Saturday, have asked the Centre to schedule next round of talks on 29 December at 11 AM. Writing to the Centre, the farmers have asked the govt to stop 'misrepresenting the farmer's demands' using the state machinery. Farmers have also set the agenda for the next meeting - repeal Farm laws, legally guarantee MSP, amend NCR air quality ordinance & Electricity Bill 2020. Farmers continue to protest against the Centre's Farm Laws for the 31st consecutive day, demanding a total repeal.

Farmers warn Uttarakhand of state shutdown if govt blocks them; Unions mull resuming talks

Farmers set agenda for 29 Dec talks

Procedure to be followed for repealing the three Central Agricultural Laws

Procedure and provision for legal guarantee of profitable MSP suggested by National Farmers Commission for all farmers and agricultural commodities

Amendments to the "Commission Ordinance for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Surrounding Areas" which are necessary to exclude farmers from the penal provisions of the Ordinance

Necessary changes in the draft 'Electricity Amendment Bill 2020' to protect the interests of farmers

PM Modi transfers 2nd farmers' installment

On Friday, PM Modi released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs.6000/- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly instalments of Rs.2000/- each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. After that, PM Modi had a conversation with farmers from seven different states who shared their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the Government for the welfare of farmers. He urged farmers to set a date with the Centre for next round of talks.

In unique interaction, PM Modi & farmers across states review Centre's schemes, bust lies

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

PM Modi extends olive branch to protesting farmers; urges 'talks should be based on facts'