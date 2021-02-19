7 Insurgent Outfits To Surrender Arms During HM Shah's Assam Visit On Feb 25: Report

People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) — a terrorist outfit on Thursday declared a 'Unilateral Ceasefire' prior to laying down of arms, along with six other proscribed groups, during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, police said. Ahead of assembly polls, Shah is scheduled to visit Assam's Karbi Anglong district on February 25.

"The surrender of arms by seven outfits such as the PDCK, Dima Halam Daogah (DHD) and the Karbi Peoples' Liberation Tigers (KPLT) will end insurgency in the states three hill districts - Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao", said a senior police official to PTI.

In a statement, PDCK Chairman J K Lijang hoped that the central government will respond with the seriousness and sincerity

"The organisation has decided to declare 'unilateral cessation of hostilities to give impetus to resolving the vexed political conflicts among all stakeholders'.I hope that the central government respond with the 'same seriousness and sincerity for an amicable political situation".

A memorandum is also submitted addressed to Shah by the PDCK demanding an autonomous state for the Karbi tribal community. They claimed that it is only the 'viable' solution towards a harmonious coexistence between the hill tribes and the plain people. The memorandum also called for social justice for Karbis with other tribes in the plain districts of the state and sought measures to preserve and develop Karbi language, custom and culture.

'We also seek a grant of general amnesty from all criminal charges and compensatory financial grant for their rehabilitation in society, Lijang said.

Assam Assembly Elections

With only a few months left for Assam to go to polls, political parties are now gearing up for a high volt election campaign. The ruling BJP is confident of securing a second term even as the opposition and particularly the newly formed regional political parties are determined not to give them a cakewalk. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Assam's Karbi Anglong district on February 25. Shah's visit is going to be significant as he is likely to hold several rounds of meetings with the State BJP leaders and office-bearers.

