With 86 Pending Rape Cases In Unnao, Justice Minister Vows Strict Action Against Culprits

Uttar Pradesh Justice Minister Brajesh Pathak responded to the report which had surfaced recently which showed that 86 rape cases have been reported in Unnao saying that strict action will be taken against the guilty. The report which recorded statistics from January to November this year highlighted the sad state of affairs in the state. Reports also showed 185 cases of sexual harassment of women were reported from this district during the same period.

Urging people to not politicize the issue Pathak said, "These cases should not be politicized. We will not spare the culprits, however, powerful they may be. We will take the strictest action. Talking about the Unnao rape case where a rape survivor had been set ablaze when she was visiting a local court, Brajesh Pathak expressed grief, "It is saddening that the victim is no more with us today. We will appeal to the concerned court today to take this case to a fast track court. We will also appeal to hear the case on a day to day basis."

Unnao rape survivor passes away

The Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday suffered a cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 pm after her condition deteriorated at 8:30 pm. One of the attackers was the accused in the rape case who had had been given bail on November 30. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered fast-tracking of the case. Meanwhile, the brother of the victim has revealed that the victim's last words were that 'All those 5 names should cease to exist', demanding death to the rapists. The victim had also said to her brother that she wished to live to fight for justice. Her brother has demanded that the victim's last wishes be fulfilled.

