Tamil Nadu: Student With Travel History To Ireland Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The state of Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, confirmed its third positive Coronavirus case. According to the Health Ministry sources, a 21-year-old student from Dublin, Ireland, had tested positive for Coronavirus. The student has been kept under observation at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital's isolation ward. With the latest case of the virus being reported, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus has increased to 185.

Tamil Nadu Government issues travel advisory

Earlier on March 16, the State government decided to shut down all the educational institutions including, schools, colleges, universities, and other coaching centers till March 31. The government has also advised people to avoid traveling to the states affected by Coronavirus for the next 15 days. The government appealed to the people to avoid tours with family until the situation gets back to normal. Instructions will be given to tourist clubs and resort not to take bookings until March 31.

Along with this, CM Palaiswami has instructed people to avoid gathering in large numbers at religious places. He also directed the temple management to screen the devotees who visit the temple/church/mosque.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Thursday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has risen to 185. Four deaths have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster." The government has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centers.

