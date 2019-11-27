Aadhaar: Odisha Achieves 93% Enrollments, Country-wide Average Around 90%

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Deputy Director-General G Venugopal Reddy on Tuesday said that Odisha has made appreciable progress by achieving 93 per cent Aadhaar enrolment. According to an official statement, the issue was discussed at the state-level Unique Identification Implementation Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

'93% of overall enrollment'

Speaking about the progress made by Odisha Reddy said, "Odisha has made appreciable progress in the implementation of Aadhaar enrolment. The enrolment achievement in Odisha has been more than 93 per cent against all India average of around 90 per cent." He also said that the progress of Odisha in other indicators was also comparatively good.

According to the available data, out of the projected population of 4.58 crore by 2019, so far 4.41 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated in the age group of 18 and above which is around 93.1 per cent of the projected population. Reviewing the progress, Tripathy directed the nodal implementing agency along with concerned departments to devise age-group specific strategies of live saturation enrolment and scale-up Odisha to among the top five states in Aadhaar implementation.

According to the official statement, "Tripathy further directed to focus on Aadhaar generation of children in the age group of 0-5 and 5-18. It was decided to link the issue of Birth Certificates to Aadhaar registration. IT Secretary Mishra presented the technical and administrative matters for age-specific strategy."

It was decided that Aadhaar facilitation centres would be opened at hospitals and urban local bodies for Aadhaar generation at the time of birth and the issue of birth certificates. For the purpose, newly updated kits would be procured. Target has been set to roll out the process for registration by January 2020. Chief Secretary directed that Anganwadi centres and schools should be actively involved in Aadhaar enrolment of the children.

(With ANI inputs)