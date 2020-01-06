Aaditya Thackeray Condemns JNU Violence, Urges Immediate Action On The 'goons'

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday, January 5, condemned the attack on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students and said that the "goons" must face action. The Yuva Sena chief took to Twitter and stated that the violence and brutality against the protesting students is 'worrisome'.

He further asserted that no student should face any brutal face. In a shocking development, a massive attack was reported inside Delhi's JNU campus on Sunday evening.

The violence and brutality faced by students, while protesting, is worrisome. Be it Jamia, be it JNU. Students mustn’t face brutal force!

Let them be!

These goons must face action. They must be brought to time bound and swift justice. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 5, 2020

JNUSU alleges ABVP behind the attack

According to sources, a mob of masked persons had gathered inside the campus, armed with lathis and rods, hitting at students and faculty members. Several students have been injured during the massive attack. JNU Student union president Aishe Ghosh has also been grievously injured.

The JNU students union has alleged that the masked goons were from rival ABVP faction. Releasing a statement, the JNUSU said: "Right Now ABVP has gathered in huge numbers in Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU armed with lathis and rods. They are breaking glasses of hostels and cars. Yesterday they have been doing rampage in JNU to threaten students protesting against fee-hike. Several students including JNUSU President Aishi and JNUSU Gen Sec Satish Chandra Yadav are wounded. Right now, the ABVP goons from outside JNU have entered the campus."

JNU protests

The JNU students have been protesting since November against the fee hike in the university. The students' union has been on a strike against the Draft Hostel Manual which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration. They claim that the manual has provisions for the fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions for students.

They have said they will not end the strike till the Hostel Manual is withdrawn. It is said that after the fee hike is implemented, JNU will be the most expensive Central University. On November 18, hundreds of JNU students took to the streets to march to the Parliament, demanding a full rollback of the hostel fees.

