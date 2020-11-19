AAP Condemns Shiv Sena Leader's Demand To Rename Karachi Sweets In Mumbai, Demands Apology

Calling out Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar's demand to rename the Karachi Sweets store in Mumbai, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urged the Mumbai Police to take cognizance of the incident. The AAP has demanded an apology from the Sena leader and remarked that the party has been projecting an image of being 'progressive' but has been acting otherwise. This comes after a video of Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokandar demanding the owner of Karachi Sweets to change its store's name went viral.

Commenting upon the viral video, the Aam Aadmi Party has condemned the demand by the Shiv Sena leader, labelling it as 'dadagiri'. In a statement released by AAP's Mumbai faction, the party has stated that Shiv Sena has been projecting an image as a 'progressive party' but has been acting otherwise. The ruling party in Delhi also highlighted that 'Sindh' is a part of India's national anthem and asked if it was Sena's next target.

AAP calls out Shiv Sena’s 'Gundagiri'

"Mumbaikars are at their wit's end due to the crumbling infrastructure of the city and the steadily deteriorating standard of living, making Mumbai increasingly unlivable. Rather than focusing on its work, cut out in the BMC - it is appalling to see the Shiv Sena local leadership, resort to anti-social activities," the AAP said in a statement.

Nandgaonkar gives Karachi Sweets' owner deadline

In the video that has gone viral, Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar can be seen telling the owner of Karachi Sweets to change the name of the store irrespective of where his ancestors came from. While the Sena leader seemed to be calmly placing his demand, he expressed that he was offended with the store name which is similar to the name of a city in Pakistan.

"You came from Karachi but now you are in Mumbai, right? Now, one thing is clear, I do not care about which religion you follow - whether you are Hindu, Muslim or anything but in Mumbai, do not use the name Karachi. This name (Karachi) means you came from Pakistan. Your ancestors were from Karachi and after partition, you came here. You are welcome here to do business but please do not use this name," Nitin Nandgaonkar said.

