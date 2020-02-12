'AAP MLA Naresh Yadav Was Not The Target Of Shooter,' Reveals Delhi Police Investigation

An Aam Aadmi Party worker died in Delhi late on Tuesday night after bullets were shot at the open car of the party's MLA Naresh Yadav, while he was returning from a temple following his win in the assembly election. Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and said they are working "on all angles" to find out the motive behind the firing.

'Naresh Yadav wasn't the target'

Southwest Additional DCP Ingit Pratap Singh speaking about the incident has said that Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav was not the target of the assailant who opened fire on his convoy. He said, "The investigation so far reveals that there was one assailant. Naresh Yadav wasn't the target. The assailant had specifically come to target the man who was shot dead (AAP volunteer)."

Naresh Yadav calls the incident 'unfortunate'

Reacting to the attack, Naresh Yadav said the incident is "unfortunate". "The incident is really unfortunate. I don't know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around 4 rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if police inquire properly they will be able to identify the assailant," Naresh Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Yadav added that he could have been killed. "Two people were shot in which Ashok Man Ji has died and Harender Ji was injured. I do not know whether they attacked me in particular but they certainly targeted our convoy. Anybody could have been shot in this attack including me," he said.

Raising questions on the law and order situation in the national capital, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, in a tweet in Hindi wrote, "The brazen murder of Ashok Mann after an attack on Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav- this is the rule of law in Delhi, Naresh Yadav was returning from a temple,"

Naresh Yadav, who was accompanied by volunteers, was returning from a temple visit from Mehrauli when the incident happened. Naresh Yadav had won from Mehrauli assembly seat. The AAP won in 62 constituencies with a voting percentage of 53.57, while the BJP got eight seats with a vote share of 38.51%. The Congress failed to open its account for the second successive assembly elections in Delhi.

