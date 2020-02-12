Delhi: Shots Fired At AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's Convoy Following His Win, One Killed

Hours after the landslide victory in Delhi Assembly elections, unidentified miscreants fired shots at AAP MLA from Mehrauli, Naresh Yadav's convoy on Tuesday night. An AAP volunteer was killed and another injured in the incident. Yadav was returning from a temple following his win in the Delhi election on Tuesday when his convoy was attacked, tweeted AAP. The deceased volunteer has been identified as Ashok Mann.

Shots fired at AAP MLA@MLA_NareshYadav

and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from temple.



At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

Volunteer Ashok Mann has passed away in the attack at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav



Today we have lost one of our family member. May his soul rest in peace. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

Four rounds were fired

According to MLA Naresh Yadav, around four rounds were fired at the vehicle he was in. Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "The incident is really unfortunate. I don't know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around 4 rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if Police inquires properly they will be able to identify the assailant."

Sanjay Singh questions law and order situation in Delhi

Following the attack, AAP MLA Sanjay Singh questioned the law and order situation in the national capital. His tweet in Hindi roughly translates to: "Attack on Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy and Ashok Mann's murder is the rule of law in Delhi. Naresh Yadav was returning from a temple after paying obeisance."

मेहरौली विधायक नरेश यादव के क़ाफ़िले पर हमला अशोक मान की सरेआम हत्या ये है दिल्ली में क़ानून का राज, मंदिर से दर्शन करके लौट रहे थे नरेश यादव — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 11, 2020

Law and order situation in the capital had been a much-discussed topic in the run-up to the Delhi elections following two incidents of shootings at Citizenship Amendment Act protest sites on January 30 and February 1.

AAP's landslide win

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi assembly polls with 62 seats, five less than in 2015, as per the final results announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday night. While BJP secured victory in the remaining eight constituencies in the 70-seat Delhi assembly, up from three in 2015, Congress could not open its account for the second time in Delhi. The victory of the AAP ensured a hat-trick for Arvind Kejriwal in the office of Delhi Chief Minister.

(Image Credit: ANI)

