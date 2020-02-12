Delhi: AAP's Naresh Yadav Calls For Police Inquiry Into Shooting Incident That Killed 1

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav, who was attacked when he was returning from a temple, said that the police should thoroughly check the CCTV footage in order to identify the miscreants who to shot at his convoy. An AAP worker died and another was injured after unidentified miscreants shot bullets at the convoy of the party's MLA from Mehrauli on late Tuesday night.

Yadav wants thorough inquiry into the incident

Calling the incident "extremely unfortunate", Yadav said, "I don't know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around 4 rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if police inquire properly they will be able to identify the assailant."

Giving more details about the attack, Yadav said, "Two people were shot in which Ashok Man ji has died and Harender Ji was injured. I do not know whether they attacked me in particular, but they certainly targetted the convoy. Anybody could have been shot in this attack including me."

Sanjay Singh questions law and order situation in Delhi

Following the attack, AAP MLA Sanjay Singh questioned the law and order situation in the national capital. His tweet in Hindi roughly translates to: "Attack on Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy and Ashok Mann's murder is the rule of law in Delhi. Naresh Yadav was returning from a temple after paying obeisance."

मेहरौली विधायक नरेश यादव के क़ाफ़िले पर हमला अशोक मान की सरेआम हत्या ये है दिल्ली में क़ानून का राज, मंदिर से दर्शन करके लौट रहे थे नरेश यादव — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 11, 2020



Law and order situation in the capital had been a much-discussed topic in the run-up to the Delhi elections following two incidents of shootings at Citizenship Amendment Act protest sites on January 30 and February 1.

AAP's landslide win

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi assembly polls with 62 seats, five less than in 2015, as per the final results announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday night. While BJP secured victory in the remaining eight constituencies in the 70-seat Delhi assembly, up from three in 2015, Congress could not open its account for the second time in Delhi. The victory of the AAP ensured a hat-trick for Arvind Kejriwal in the office of Delhi Chief Minister.

(Image Credit: ANI)

