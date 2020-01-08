AAP's Manish Sisodia Challenges BJP To Present Its Education Model, Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday challenged BJP to present its education model under which he claimed109 primary schools have been shut in the last nine years. On the other hand, he said, the number of students has increased by 6,000 in the last four years in Delhi government-run schools.

"In BJP-run MCD schools, 109 primary schools were closed in the last nine years. It's a crime," Sisodia said. "If you like their (BJP) model of education, then vote for them. I want to ask BJP, what is your model of education?" Sisodia told reporters.

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday alleged that the AAP government has done nothing to improve the health and education sectors in the national capital, prompting the Aam Aadmi Party to challenge it to present and compare the education models of both the parties.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma claimed that in the last five years, only one new school has opened, but the AAP had promised to construct 500 new schools before the 2015 assembly elections. Reacting to it, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "On education, we challenge both Congress and BJP to present their education model in states ruled by them. Let us compare your education model and we will present ours." Sharma also alleged the people of Delhi have not been getting good health facilities even as 46 percent of health budget lapsed.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India in its press conference said that the National Capital of Delhi will cast its votes in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8, Saturday. The counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be for January 24.

The CEC also introduced a new concept, which will enable voters who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons to cast their votes. PWDs and Sr citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot.

