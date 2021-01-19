AAP's Sanjay Singh Gets Death Threat Call, Lodges Police Complaint

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh alleged that he has received a death threat on call and registered a police complaint on the matter. The AAP leader took to Twitter and shared a copy of his police complaint. The AAP leader said that he will not get intimidated by such threats and urged the Delhi Police to take action. The police registered a complaint under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

He said, "I have filed a complaint at the North Avenue police station in Delhi regarding the threat I recieved of getting killed."

'Report under section 506 of the IPC registered '

"Around 7 pm on Monday, a complaint was received at the North Avenue police station from Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, regarding threats being given to him over the phone. A non-cognizable report under section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered," police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in December last year, the AAP leader had taken a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah, questioned whether his rallies in West Bengal were 'Corona-mukt'. Reminding that Parliament's Winter session was cancelled due to rise in Coronavirus cases, Sanjay Singh commented on the crowds at the rally, with most of them not wearing masks. Centre faced Opposition's ire after the Winter Session of Parliament was scrapped citing Coronavirus, planning to bring the Budget session forward - most probably to January.

(With ANI Inputs)