AAP Vs BJP: Manish Sisodia Reminds Uttarakhand Govt Of Jan 4 Debate Over Schemes

Accepting Uttarkhand minister Madan Kaushik's offer, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on Saturday, challenged the BJP minister to debate him on education, health, urban development schemes in Dehradun on January 4. Stating that he will be Dehradun on January 4, Sisodia also gave Madan Kaushik an offer of debating him on January 6 in Delhi. AAP is gearing to contest for Uttarakhand state polls in 2022, promising to bring the 'Delhi Model' to Uttarakhand.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 1,03,05,788; SEC clears COVAXIN & COVISHIELD

AAP accepts Uttarakhand debate

आपने तो कहा था @madankaushikbjp जी कि मै जब चाहे देहरादून आ जाऊँ. उम्मीद है आप देहरादून में खुली बहस के अपने निमंत्रण पर क़ायम रहेंगे. मै 4 जनवरी को देहरादून में रहूँगा. और 6 जनवरी को मैं आपको दिल्ली में हुए काम दिखाने के लिए दिल्ली में आपका इंतज़ार करूँगा. . — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 2, 2021

Sisodia has been visiting Dehradun throughout December - holding town halls, visiting Haridwar, inducting new party workers. He has often slammed the BJP government over corruption, lack of facilities in areas of urban development, electricity, education, etc - stating that the Trivendra Rawat government has not done any work for the people of Uttarakhand in the last 4 years. He had also written to Uttarakhand Urban Development Minister Madan Mohan Kaushik and invited him to an open debate on 'Arvind Kejriwal model v/s Trivendra Rawat model' on January 4.

AAP has announced that it will contest on all 70 seats in the next Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Speaking further, Manish Sisodia said that he has observed that the people in Uttarakhand are unhappy with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. "A lot of people from Uttarkhand used to visit us and say that the way AAP government worked in Delhi they should come to power in Uttarkhand too," said Sisodia.

Uttarakhand Minister Kaushik accepts AAP's Sisodia's 'Keriwal vs Rawat' debate challenge

AAP & open debates

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has already announced that it will contest in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa polls - scheduled to be held in 2022. Most top AAP leaders - Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia etc have often challenged the respective state government's ministers' to an 'open debate' comparing that particular state and the 'Delhi-model'. Chadha - who has been named AAP Punjab in-charge, has been attacking the Punjab government over the Farm Laws and its inability to curb the drug menace, stop stubble burning, while Sisodia has targetted the Rawat government for lack of development in Punjab and Sanjay Singh has accused the Yogi government of playing 'caste politics' - favouring the Thakurs.

Arvind Kejriwal announces AAP will contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections; accuses rivals

Apart from these debates, AAP is also locked with the BJP over the three Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which is set to go to polls in 2022. AAP has alleged that the Centre owes Rs 12,000 crores outstanding for 10 years to the MCDs, demanding a CBI probe into 'rampant corruption' in MCDs. The three BJP mayors have responded by holding protests outside CM Kejriwal's house, seeking the release of funds from the state government. AAP has also vehemently attacked the Modi-led Centre over the Farm Laws.

AAP claims BJP leaders staging dharna outside Kejriwal's home 'broke CCTV' over MCD dues