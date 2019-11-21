ACCESSED: This Is The Expired Passport Of Rape-accused Nithyananda

Republic TV on Thursday has exclusively accessed the expired passport of the self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda, who has had a FIR filed against him following a former follower accusing him of abducting two of his daughters to work at his ashram in Ahmedabad, with the allegations going on to get more serious since.

Nithyanand , who had also been under the scanner for allegedly illegally procuring the land for his ashrams, has also been accused of rape. As per sources, Nithyananda last attended court for the trial in his rape case on June 5, 2018, and has been skipping summons ever since. He was scheduled to appear before the Ramanagara court and has so far skipped 42 hearings. Sources indicate that he has fled to Belize so that he can evade legal scrutiny.

Two minor girls illegally confined

Janardana Sharma and his wife approached the Gujarat High Court on Monday stating that their two elder daughters, Lopamudra Janardhana Sharma (21) and Nandita (18) who were studying in Nithyananda's Yogini Sarvagyapeetham institution had refused to accompany them to their home. Their younger minor-aged daughters, who have been rescued by the couple, were allegedly kidnapped and kept in illegal confinement for more than two weeks. Subsequently, the Gujarat HC set a deadline of November 26 to present the two victims before the court.

'He is actually controlling my daughter's mind'

Speaking to Republic TV, Sharma- the petitioner in the kidnapping case against Nithyananda shared his ordeal. While mentioning that he had faith in the judicial system, he revealed that Nithyananda had the power to control the mind. He alleged that the self-styled godman was controlling the minds of his daughters and indulging in character assassination. Sharma also stated that his daughters were being tortured.

Sharma remarked, “He is thinking that the moment I do character assassination, I will run away. Now, he is actually controlling my daughter’s mind and creating a lot of problems.” He added, “You will be shocked. Their target- the kids have to travel to meet celebrities and tell them that they have the Shaktis, which I have also gone along with them. Our target is that somehow, we have to collect the donation up to the tune of Rs.2 crore, 5 crore, 8 crore or take land or flat or something like that.”

