'Won't Succeed In Strangling Truth': MP CM Shivraj Shames Congress Over Attack On Arnab

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami. Taking to Twitter, the CM stated that the attack on Arnab Goswami is a violation of the rights of journalism as well as the freedom of speech.

Slamming the Congress, he said that "Congress will not succeed in its desperate attempt to strangle the truth. If there is an ideological difference, then answer it with ideas. You cannot suppress someone's voice by intimidating them."

श्री #ArnabGoswami पर हमला पत्रकारिता और फ्रीडम ऑफ स्पीच के अधिकारों का हनन है।



सच्चाई का गला घोंटने के अपने कुत्सित प्रयास में कांग्रेस सफल नहीं होगी। वैचारिक मतभेद है, तो उसका जवाब विचारों से दीजिए।



डराकर किसी की आवाज़ को आप दबा नहीं सकते हैं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 23, 2020

Attack on Arnab Goswami

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were physically attacked on Wednesday night. The attack took place at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, just a short distance away from Arnab's house, as they were driving back in their Toyota Corolla.

The attackers, who used their bike to block Arnab's car and took a good hard look to identify him in the front seat before launching their attack, were caught by Arnab's security and are now in Mumbai Police's custody. After they were apprehended, the goons confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police attache that they were from the youth Congress and were sent by the party higher-ups to teach him a lesson. The attack took place just after Arnab Goswami had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate.

Here's Arnab's complaint detailing the sequence of the attack:

