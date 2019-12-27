Lucknow: ADM Initiates Process To Seize Protesters' Property

Acting on the pledge of the Chief Minister, Lucknow's Additional District Magistrate has started the process of recovering damages caused during violent protests against the new citizenship law earlier this month. The ADM will recover damages worth around Rs 2.54 crore from those 42 people arrested for their alleged involvement in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitation that turned violent in Uttar Pradesh. The agitation has so far claimed 18 lives in the state.

Torching of vehicles on December 19

The accused individuals were arrested over the torching of as many as 20 motorcycles, 10 cars, four media OB vans, and three buses during violent clashes with UP police around Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow on December 19. Following this, CM Yogi Adityanath announced a heavy-handed approach to recover loses and damages caused to public property from the culprits by way of confiscating their property. He said that the accused would be identified on the basis of CCTV footage and videos pertaining to the incident.

Rampur authorities send notice

The action in Lucknow comes days after the Rampur administration issued notices to 28 people 'identified for violence' during last week's anti-citizenship law protests, asking them to explain their position or pay for damage caused to public and private property. The notices were issued on Tuesday after the damage of nearly Rs 25 lakh was assessed across the district by the police and the administration, they said. Police had initially said that the damage incurred was worth around Rs 15 lakh but the final assessment put the figure at Rs 25 lakh, they added.

Anti CAA protest in UP

Amid nationwide protest against the CAA, the protest in the state of Uttar Pradesh took a violent turn. 18 people including an 8-year-old have reportedly lost their lives amid violent protests against the CAA in the state. Clashes broke out in various parts of Uttar Pradesh including Meerut, Lucknow, Aligarh, Rampur, Kanpur between protesters and Police forces. While there has been reports of stone-pelting by protesters on police forces, many have alleged that brutal force was used by the police. The Yogi Adityanath-led government has by and large suspended internet services in some areas and imposed Section 144 of CrPc to curb the agitation. As per reports, as many as 5,400 people have been taken under custody to date.

