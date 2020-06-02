Active COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra Soar To 38493; Recovery Rate Stands At 43.33%

With 2287 novel coronavirus cases being reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, June 2, the state's COVID-19 tally surged to 72,300. There are 38,493 active cases in the state. The number of recovered soared to 31,333 after 1225 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the day.

103 deaths- 49 from Mumbai, 10 each from Mira-Bhayandar and Pune, 6 each from Raigad and Satara, 5 from Solapur, 4 each from Navi Mumbai and Panvel, three each from Sangli and Akola and one each from Thane, Ahmednagar and Nashik were reported on Tuesday taking the state's death toll to 2465.

69 of the aforesaid deceased had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. At present, the COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate stands at 43.33% and 3.4% respectively. A total of 4,83,875 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in various laboratories across the state.

There are 3730 active containment zones in Maharashtra. Surveillance of 71.61 lakh population was undertaken by 19019 surveillance squads. While 5,70,453 individuals are in home quarantine, 35,097 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

Fadnavis questions BMC taking the help of PFI

Earlier in the day, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of giving legitimacy to the Popular Front of India. He referred to a letter written by the civic body's Executive Health Officer on May 18 to various hospitals in Mumbai pertaining to the respectful disposal of dead bodies.

The letter asks the hospital in-charge to inform 4 coordinators of the PFI whenever there is a suspected COVID-19 death of a Muslim patient. It mentions that the 'Task Force Team' from PFI would facilitate the burial of dead bodies of Muslims. At the same time, it adds that the BMC's decision shall be final in case of any dispute.

Devendra Fadnavis contended that PFI was allegedly involved in anti-national and anti-social activities. He questioned Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on whether he agreed with this directive by the BMC. Thereafter, the BJP leader urged the state government to take strict action in this regard.

