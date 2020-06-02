Devendra Fadnavis Accuses BMC Of Legitimising PFI, Urges Uddhav Thackeray To Take Action

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, June 2, accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of giving legitimacy to the Popular Front of India. He referred to a letter written by the civic body's Executive Health Officer on May 18 to various hospitals in Mumbai pertaining to the respectful disposal of dead bodies. The letter asks the hospital in-charge to inform 4 coordinators of the PFI whenever there is a suspected COVID-19 death of a Muslim patient. It mentions that the 'Task Force Team' from PFI would facilitate the burial of dead bodies of Muslims. At the same time, it adds that the BMC's decision shall be final in case of any dispute.

Devendra Fadnavis contended that PFI was allegedly involved in anti-national and anti-social activities. He questioned Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on whether he agreed with this directive by the BMC. Thereafter, the BJP leader urged the state government to take strict action in this regard. Currently, there are 40,877 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai out of which 16,987 patients have been discharged while 1319 casualties have been reported. With 1413 out of 3800 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus on June 1, the day's positivity rate was 37.18%. 26 out of the 40 patients who passed away on Monday had co-morbidities.

Shocked to know that @mybmc giving legitimacy to organisation like Popular Front of India (PFI), allegedly known for anti-national & anti-social activities.



Hon CM @OfficeofUT ji do you agree to this?



If not, will you take strong action?



Sharing few links, See what is PFI? pic.twitter.com/KLcZoupBPh — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 2, 2020

37,534 active cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 70,013 with 2,361 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, June 1. There are 37,534 active cases in the state at present. The number of recovered cases in Maharashtra soared to 30,108 after 779 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the day. 76 deaths- 40 from Mumbai, 8 from Pune and Navi Mumbai, 6 from Mira Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai, three each from Vasai-Virar and Aurangabad, two each from Raigad and Kalyan-Dombivali and one each from Thane, Pimpri Chinchwad, Jalna, Beed and Nagpur were reported on Monday, propelling the state's death toll to 2362.

51 of the aforesaid deceased persons had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. The recovery and fatality rate pertaining to COVID-19 in the state stands at 43% and 3.37% respectively. A total of 4,71,573 samples have been tested in various laboratories so far. There are 3,294 active containment zones in the state. While 5,67,552 individuals are under home quarantine, 36,181 others have been sent to institutional quarantine centres.