Chidambaram Was In Jail For Criticising The Government: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

General News

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that former Home Minister P Chidambaram was put in jail because he criticised the government's policies

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Adhir Ranjan

Former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram has been granted bail 106 days after he was arrested in the INX Media Case. Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that his arrest was a conspiracy by the ruling government, and he welcomed the apex court's decision. 

MASSIVE: SC Grants P Chidambaram Bail In INX Media Case 106 Days After Arrest

'A conspiracy of the government'

Chowdhury said, "P Chidambaram has been the victim of a deep conspiracy only to smother the voice of the prominent opposition leader. He has been criticising the government's wrong policies in an unrelenting manner and that is why the government decided to throttle his voice. And the long incarceration of Chidambaramji has been a nefarious design played by the ruling party."

Pronouncing the verdict, the Supreme Court said that even if there is an allegation of grave offences, bail cannot be denied. This comes as a major relief to the Congress leader as he has been interrogated for 45 days in judicial custody. Chidambaram will be released against a number of conditions.

  • ₹2 lakh bond, 2 sureties.
  • He cannot contact a witness.
  • He cannot travel without permission.
  • He cannot make press statements regarding the case.
  • He must make himself available for interrogation.

READ: Court Has Taken A Very Nuanced And A Balanced View: Abhishek Singhvi

Chidambaram's counsel and senior Congressmember Abhishek Singhvi said, "It is a very balanced and comprehensive judgement taking into account almost every significant detail has been delivered...Thus, keeping all these in a balanced matrix, in the melting pot of every factor, the court has taken a very nuanced and a balanced view and granted bail. I think it is in favour of human rights and balanced jurisprudence and we, therefore, welcome this judgement." 

READ: Chidambaram Arrested By CBI After Hour-long Drama, 27-hour Search

READ: Karti Heaves A Sigh Of Relief On P Chidambaram's Bail In INX Media Case

Published:
