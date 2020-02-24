Adhir Ranjan Accuses Trump Of 'using Indian Soil', Slams Centre For Spending Crores

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that the US President is using Indian soil for his election campaign. He further lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spending crores of money over Trump's visit. Trump, who has been backed unopposed by the Republican party, will face the Democratic presidential nominee in November.

However, this is not the first time that Congress has made such accusations. Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Central Government over US President Donald Trump's visit to India and asked which ministry is spending Rs 100 crores for conducting the event. Furthermore, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson, Sachin Sawant, had also said that the 'KemCho trump event' was an open endorsement to Trump's re-election bid this year.

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury stated that India will gain nothing out of this visit and further lashed out at PM Modi stating that the latter is spending crores of money to make the US President happy.

"It is not clear what India will gain from this. India will see 'Namaste Trump'. Modi ji is spending crores of rupees to make Trump happy. Trump said Modi ji promised him 10 million people who will welcome US President. What is the need for this? Trump is not Lord Rama, then why is the need for spending so much amount of money," Chowdhury told ANI.

"Trump is using Indian soil for this election campaign. There are many Gujaratis living in the US whose votes are important for Trump. US President said that there will not any trade deal. Earlier, US President used to meet principal Opposition party leaders. Now there is nothing like that," he added.

Earlier this week, Chowdhury spoke about US President Doland Trump’s visit to India and questioned the need of 'seven million' people attending the ‘Namaste, President Trump’ event in Ahmedabad. Talking about US President Donald Trump and PM Modi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “PM Modi’s diplomacy will determine how we can crack a deal with them that benefits us. I think it's better to not pin a lot of hope and trust in Trump’s visit. When asked about 'seven million' (unlikely to be a real number but quoted by US President Trump) people attending Trump’s inauguration of Motera stadium and his roadshow in Gujarat, Adhir Ranjan added, “Is Trump lord Ram?” asked Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Bhartiya Janata Party leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday said that the Congress party has degenerated itself into a fringe group by making irrelevant comments on the forthcoming Modi-Trump meet. The US President along with his family is scheduled to visit India on February 24-25.

Speaking to the media Rao said, "The bilateral meeting between Trump and Modi should never be a ground for any kind of political slugfest. Congress has degenerated itself into a fringe group by making irrelevant comments on the proposed meeting. To gain traction in media, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are acting as social media trolls. Foreign policy is not their cup of tea."

(With ANI Inputs)