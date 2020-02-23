GVL Narasimha Rao Calls Out Cong For Making 'irrelevant' Remarks Ahead Of Trump's Visit

Bhartiya Janata Party leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday said that the Congress party has degenerated itself into a fringe group by making irrelevant comments on the forthcoming Modi-Trump meet. The US President along with his family is scheduled to visit India on February 24-25.

Speaking to the media Rao said, "The bilateral meeting between Trump and Modi should never be a ground for any kind of political slugfest. Congress party has degenerated itself into a fringe group by making irrelevant comments on the proposed meeting. To gain traction in media, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are acting as social media trolls. Foreign policy is not their cup of tea."

"India-US relationship has soared to new height under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Donald Trump. These two leaders are the most popular leaders in the world. The visit of President Trump is at a very opportune time and the country is excited about it," he added.

Congress on Trump's visit

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the Central Government over US President Donald Trump's visit to India and asked which ministry is spending Rs 100 crores for conducting the event. The Congress scion had also raised eyebrows over the role of a commission that has been acting as the main organiser for Trump's mega-event 'Namaste Trump' at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Trump's visit to India

Donald Trump's visit which is his first foreign visit since his impeachment acquittal, will strengthen US-India strategic partnership, stated the White House. During his two-day visit, Trump is scheduled to participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad, tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate the newly-built Motera cricket stadium along with PM Modi on February 24 - the event is dubbed 'Namaste Trump'.

During the visit, Trump is likely to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Feb 25, with confirmation likely in the coming days. He will also likely visit the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati. The leader is later expected to arrive in New Delhi to hold talks. Reports indicate that Prime Minister Modi might accompany President Trump to Sabarmati if time permits. The two leaders will then meet at the Hyderabad House and will lead official state meetings. President Trump will also meet with the executives of Indian companies during his visit at an event organised by the US embassy in New Delhi.

