Here's What Congress' Adhir Ranjan Has To Say About Centre's $22.6 Bn Coronavirus Package

Even as the Government of India announced a relief package amid the 21-lockdown due to coronavirus, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury taunted the Finance Minister. Speaking to media on Friday, he said that Congress has been demanding it since day 1 both inside and outside the Parliament. Moreover, he added that the food security act already provides all that the Finance Minister announced.

"This is not a difficult task as the food security act is still on-going and people get all these facilities under this act. And relief funds for farmers is not a new thing. But now the situation is different due to Corona. People are stranded in places. They should be provided free food. Why is govt taking money from them? Now they might give a new name to the scheme but under food security act this facilities are already provided to the people," he said.

Finance Minister's relief package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and the affected persons due to the deadly Coronavirus and the lockdown. According to the minister, the package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore, under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana. Sitharaman added that the government is looking at two aspects- cash transfer and food security-related issues.

The Minister further announced that there will be Rs 50 lakh insurance per health care worker-- ASHA workers, paramedics, doctors, nurses, sanitary workers, as a medical insurance cover for them for three months. Along with it, in addition to the already allotted five Kg of rice/wheat per person, an additional 5kg will be free for the poor. With this, an additional one kilogram of pulses according to the regional preference will be provided.

Here is the full list of the relief package

Coronavirus cases in India

As of March 27, 694 cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India, as per the official data by the health ministry. 45 people have been cured and 16 death have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

