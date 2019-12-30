Adorable Video Of Fox Pups Playing In Snow Becomes Internet Sensation

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a video of fox pup playing and enjoying in the snow. The post was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda and the internet fell in love with the clip. The video shows around four small cute pups enjoying and playing in the snow-covered hills while their mother kept a close vigil on them.

Fox pups enjoying the snow, while mother keeps a track. A message to us to just chill out in this winter without any obligation & fear😊😊 pic.twitter.com/tYqIcuYmXf — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 30, 2019

About the video

In the video, it can be seen that the snowfall is intense but the cubs do not bother about it and make the most of their time. Netizens reacted to the adorable video which has been viewed over 600 times within just a few hours of it being shared online.

The video has managed to garner likes and retweets.

I too want to hop around like them in snow... — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) December 30, 2019

Meanwhile, a picture has surfaced on the internet which shows an elephant standing with two women and wearing a multicoloured cover and red jumpers in Mathura. It shows an elephant wearing knitted jumpers and covers itself the bone-chilling temperatures in North India. The picture was shared on Twitter by IFS officer, Parveen Kaswan. He tweeted that the elephant looked cute in the picture and can adapt temperatures to these freezing temperatures.

#IncredibleIndia. Villagers knit jumpers for Indian elephants to protect the large mammals from near-freezing temperatures. From Mathura. Pic by Roger Allen. @WildlifeSOS pic.twitter.com/oEcAKj7nYk — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 28, 2019

It looks cute in this old picture. But I am not sure if they needed this much domestication. They are already adapted to these temperatures. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 28, 2019

