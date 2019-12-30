The Debate
The Debate
Adorable Video Of Fox Pups Playing In Snow Becomes Internet Sensation

General News

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a video of fox pup playing and enjoying in the snow. The post was shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda, IFS.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Adorable

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a video of fox pup playing and enjoying in the snow. The post was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda and the internet fell in love with the clip. The video shows around four small cute pups enjoying and playing in the snow-covered hills while their mother kept a close vigil on them. 

READ: Lawyer Says He Killed A Fox With Baseball Bat Wearing Green Kimono, Faces Backlash

About the video

In the video, it can be seen that the snowfall is intense but the cubs do not bother about it and make the most of their time. Netizens reacted to the adorable video which has been viewed over 600 times within just a few hours of it being shared online. 
The video has managed to garner likes and retweets.

READ: Four-year-old Dog Makes Speedy Recovery After Being Rescued By Care Centre

Meanwhile, a picture has surfaced on the internet which shows an elephant standing with two women and wearing a multicoloured cover and red jumpers in Mathura. It shows an elephant wearing knitted jumpers and covers itself the bone-chilling temperatures in North India. The picture was shared on Twitter by IFS officer, Parveen Kaswan. He tweeted that the elephant looked cute in the picture and can adapt temperatures to these freezing temperatures. 

READ: Stolen Dog Found 3,000 Km Away From Home, Returned By 15 Strangers

READ: Chris Evans Shares Picture Of His Dog In Cable-knit Sweater; Twitter Turns It Into Meme

Published:
COMMENT
