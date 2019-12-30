Stolen Dog Found 3,000 Km Away From Home, Returned By 15 Strangers

In a heart-melting incident, 15 strangers travelled for 3,218 kilometres to reunite a pit bull with its owner. It took them four days to drive through nine states until the animal was back at home. The internet is showering praise ever since the kind and touching story has gone viral on social media.

The journey back home

It all started in October this year when the owner Cassandra's friend stole Zeus, the dog from her house and took some other valuable items as well. Zeus was found two months later in West Virginia, 2,000 miles away from Montanna. The thief who stole the dog was arrested in December and Cassandra was informed about Zeus.

Read: Nagarjuna Akkineni Turns NIA Agent For Ashishor Solomon's 'Wild Dog'; First Look Revealed

Since many United States airlines ban pit bulls from flying with them, the 73-pound beast had to be driven back to his owner's house. Paws Volunteer Transport group decided to take the initiative of transporting the dog to Montanna. 15 volunteers stepped in and coordinated Zeus' journey across the US.

Read: Chris Evans Shares Picture Of His Dog In Cable-knit Sweater; Twitter Turns It Into Meme

Before the long journey began, Cassandra was able to see her beloved dog via video call. It took 30 legs and three sleepovers to unite Zeus with Cassandra. The pit bull was reunited with his owner just before Christmas, which can undoubtedly be the best gift Cassandra has ever received.

Read: Man Looking For Missing Dog Heartbroken After Discovering It Was Killed For Trespassing

Zeus was united with his owner Cassandra on December 17. Facebook page of Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association kept updating about Zeus' journey to Montanna. Zeus' heartwarming holiday is winning hearts on social media with people applauding the efforts of animal welfare organisations involved in the mission.

Read: Video Of A Dog Stealing Christmas Toys In The Franklin Police Department Will Crack You Up

Cassandra thanked the welfare organisations, volunteers and police officers involved in the entire process. She said, "We are beyond grateful for every single person who has helped from the officers picking him up to the shelter and all the volunteers there to every person driving and allowing him to sleep over and taking time from their lives to help reunite our family. We are extremely happy to get to see him again very soon. I can't thank everyone enough for everything that has been done for us!!"