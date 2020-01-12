Congress Runs Down Indian Army Again Over COAS Naravane's PoK Statement

A day after Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's statement on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Congress party has made a jibe on him. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday has advised the army chief to "talk less, work more". However, this is not the first time that the Congress party has targeted the army and the army chief. Party's senior leaders like P Chidambaram and son of late Congress bigwig Sheila Dikshit has insulted the forces in the past.

@ New Army Chief,

Parliament already had adopted unanimous resolution on #POK in 1994, Govt is at liberty to take action and may give direction. If you are so inclined to take action on POK, I would suggest you to confabulate with CDS, and @PMOIndia. Talk Less, Work More — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) January 12, 2020

Sandeep Dikshit insults forces

Sandeep Dikshit had on December 27 stated that “more than half of our police force is corrupt”. He also said that organisations hide their dirty secrets behind nationalistic slogans. He further accused the police of hiding corruption with nationalism and betraying their oath and pledge to the Indian Constitution.

Earlier in July, 2017, Dikshit had triggered a controversy by saying that Army chief General Bipin Rawat was making public statements like he is a “sadak ka gunda”. Following criticism, he later apologised and withdrew his remarks.

Chidambaram insults former COAS Gen Bipin Rawat

Speaking at a protest rally on December 28, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday targeted the army chief. He has said that army chief should not issue political statements and interfere in politics. He also made a sharp remark saying that army chief General Bipin Rawat should mind his own business.

"It s a shame that DGP and Army General are being asked to support the government. Let me appeal to Genaral Rawat, you head the Army and mind your business. It's not the business of Army to tell politicians what we should do, just as it's not our business to tell you how to fight a war," he said.

COAS said 'If Parliament says, We'll Get PoK'

Earlier in the day, General Naravane made a huge statement regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) stating that if the Parliament orders for the Army to reintegrate PoK, then the Army will accordingly follow the direction. While addressing the Army's annual news briefing, Naravane stated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) can be part of India as stated by the political leadership. "There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action," the COAS said.

