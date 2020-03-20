'It's Real But We Can Fight': Yuvraj Singh Urges Citizens To Follow PM Modi's Janta Curfew

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh came forward to laud Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he had addressed the nation on the novel Coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi, on Thursday, addressed the nation and announced a ‘Janta (public) Curfew’ on Sunday, in an attempt to contain the spread of Coronavirus, which has affected over 200 people in India.

Soon after the PM finished his address, Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and appealed everyone to collectively follow the direction given by the Prime Minister and further urged every citizen to join him in spreading hygienic awareness and supporting the community.

Let’s collectively follow the directions of PM @narendramodi ji



It’s is real, but we can fight #COVID19 !



I urge every Indian to join me in spreading hygienic awareness and supporting our community.#IndiaFightsCorona — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 19, 2020

Meanwhile, all the major cricket events have been called off too in the wake of the pandemic. Last week, India’s ODI series against South Africa was called off. England also cancelled their two-match Test series in Sri Lanka before Australia called off their ODI and T20I series against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli responds to PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Thursday also urged the citizens of the country to adhere to the norms put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, Kohli appealed to everyone to be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by COVID-19.

Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2020

What is Janta Curfew?

Janta Curfew was one of the most important announcements in the PM's address. Terming it as a curfew for the people and of the people, the PM stated that it will be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services were requested not to step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm. Furthermore, PM Modi called upon the citizens to show gratitude to those serving the nation such as doctors, etc. at 5 pm on March 22.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janta Curfew. Janta Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

He added, "With the Janta Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state government's to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew."

