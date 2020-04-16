Agriculture Min Launches Call Centre To Facilitate inter-state Movement Of Perishables

In view of the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday, April 16 launched a call centre in order to facilitate the inter-state movement of perishable items. According to reports, the 24x7 service, All India Agri Transport Call Centre, is a part of the measures that are taken to facilitate farmers and farming activities at the field level.

Read: FORDA write to MHA, demand deployment of forces in COVID hospitals after attack on doctors

About the Call Centre

According to an official release, all the truck drivers and helpers, traders, retailers, transporters, farmers, manufacturers or any other stakeholder who is facing problems in inter-state movement of agricultural, horticultural or any other perishable commodities besides seeds and fertilisers can seek help by calling the call centre.

Upon calling, the executives will forward the vehicle and consignment details to the state government officials for resolving the issues. As per reports, the call centre will be initially manned by 10 customer care executives round-the-clock in three shifts of eight hours each. However, the service may be expanded to the full capacity of 20 executives based on requirements.

As per reports, the call centre is an initiative of the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare (DAC&FW) and is operated by the IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Limited (IKSL) from their offices in Faridabad, Haryana.

Read: Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 cases surge to 727, with 11 fatalities & 55 recoveries

India extends lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day.

In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently.

Read: Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 cases surge to 727, with 11 fatalities & 55 recoveries

Read: Arvind Kejriwal assures of no shortage of food and shelter for the needy amid lockdown

(With ANI Inputs)