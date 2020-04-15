Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 Cases Surge To 727, With 11 Fatalities & 55 Recoveries

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 727 on Wednesday including 11 deaths and 55 recoveries, said Amit Mohan Prasad, State Principal Health Secretary. Of the total 75 districts of UP, 44 have been affected by the fatal disease, he added. On Wednesday, the State reported 70 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, the State Health Ministry notified during a press conference.

Lockdown arrangements in UP

Apprising people on the arrangements made by the Education Department in the State amid COVID-19 lockdown, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi said that the Department of Higher Education has designed 31,939 e-content for learning. The UP Government has also allowed industrial units to begin construction with by following social distancing norms. Moreover, any flyover, expressway or government work that has been stopped will be allowed to resume April 20, Awasthi added.

"From today, the offices of ministers have been directed to function with minimum staff. Further work will be done as per the guidelines of the Government of India," said Awasthi. "Stamp and registry work will start today. Petrol pumps, CNG centres will open from today. Instructions have also been issued for opening the veterinary hospital," he added.

Updates on Moradabad incident

Reacting to the Moradabad incident, Awasthi said that any protest against health workers, police personnel or sanitation workers who are fighting against COVID-19 will be dealt with seriously and appropriate action will be taken against them. "People should cooperate, not protest," he said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognizance of the attack and revealed that the accused persons would be booked under the stringent National Security Act. He added that the damage to the government property would be recovered from the guilty.

On Wednesday, a medical team along with police personnel visited an area in Moradabad to take the family of a deceased COVID-19 family to a quarantine facility. When the patients boarded the ambulance, a mob of around 150 persons started pelting stones. Three persons, including a doctor and a pharmacist, have been injured. Moreover, the ambulance and police van was also vandalized.

