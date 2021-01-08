Ahead Of Polls, BJP's Narottam Mishra Vows 'Love Jihad' Law In Bengal If Brought To Power

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP leader Narottam Mishra who has been assigned the responsibility of 48 Assembly seats in the state said, "BJP will bring law against 'Love Jihad' in Bengal if it comes to power." Speaking further, the BJP leader also said that laws for cow protection will also be brought in the state.

Narottam Mishra: 'BJP will bring Love Jihad law in Bengal'

While speaking further, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister said that former President of India Pranab Mukherjee has clearly written in his book that Nehru and Gandhi family are completely responsible for destroying every citizen's dream of 'Akhand Bharat'. He said, "Gandhi & Nehru family had left no stone unturned in dividing India by creating Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Kashmir by imposing Article 370."

Stating that the citizens of India will never forgive them for dividing India, Mishra said that as people of India are becoming aware of how Congress destroyed their dream of 'one nation', the party is slowly moving towards its end."Congress has now become a sinking ship," he added.

West Bengal polls

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy, has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections. The address at Visva-Bharati is likely to entail the Prime Minister's official entry into the poll fray, in a state that the BJP regards as its final frontier and against a tremendously strong and popular regional power in Mamata Banerjee.

