'Ahmed Patel Lived & Breathed Congress': Sonia & Rahul Gandhi Condole Veteran's Demise

Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel passed away Wednesday morning after he suffered multiple organ failures due to his deteriorating health condition as a result of the Coronavirus. Condoling his demise, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that Ahmed Patel "was a pillar of the Congress party and it is a sad day."

Taking to Twitter, Rahul said that Ahmed Patel "lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times" and called him "a tremendous asset."

It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset.



We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family.

In her condolence message, interim party Chief Sonia Gandhi said, "In Sh. Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress Party. His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others. I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. I mourn his passing and I feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support.”

Priyanka Vadra Gandhi expressed her condolences and said that the passing away of the veteran leader "leaves an immense void."

Ahmed ji was not only a wise and experienced colleague to whom I constantly turned for advice and counsel, he was a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end.

His passing away leaves an immense void. May his soul rest in peace.

Several other Congress leaders including Randeep Surjewala, Bhupesh Baghel and Abhishek Singhvi condoled Ahmed Patel’s demise.

Shocked to hear of demise of #AhmedPatel. Had been talking to his son #feisal almost daily. My impression was #AP was on the mend. Terrible news. May his soul #RIP. #OmShanti.

#AP was one of the most unflappable, sharpest, focused political minds I have encountered. He had an unmatched talent to cut to the chase & his memory recall, connecting names & people to events for the job on hand was unprecedented. Huge loss for #Congress

Deeply saddened and shocked to learn about the untimely passing away of veteran Congress leader & friend Sh. #AhmedPatel ji. It is a great loss for Congress Party and all Congress workers like me. His contribution to the party will always be remembered.

कांग्रेस विचारधारा के प्रति दृढ़ संकल्पित, जुझारू योद्धा, पार्टी के अनमोल रत्न अहमद भाई पटेल जी के निधन का समाचार हम सबके लिए स्तब्ध कर देने वाला है।



उनका जाना कांग्रेस पार्टी, गुजरात के साथ देश की भी अपूर्णीय क्षति है। ईश्वर परिवाजनों को संबल प्रदान करे।



ॐ शांति:

निशब्द..



जिन्हें हर छोटा बड़ा, दोस्त, साथी..विरोधी भी...एक ही नाम से सम्मान देते- ‘अहमद भाई’!



वो जिन्होंने सदा निष्ठा व कर्तव्य निभाया,



वो जिन्होंने सदा पार्टी को ही परिवार माना,



वो जिन्होंने सदा राजनीतिक लकीरें मिटा दिलों पर छाप छोड़ी,



अब भी विश्वास नही..

अलविदा "अहमद जी"🙏

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Ahmedbhai . I am personally aggrieved because of our long and steadfast friendship. He was central to the functioning of the Congress Party . His seminal contribution to its well-being will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace .

Extremely sad and shocked on the demise of Ahmed bhai.



Really no words to express the pain and sorrow.



You will always be remembered and cherished in our heart.



Rest in peace my brother.#AhmadPatel

Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday at the age of 71. In a tweet, his son Faisal Patel said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am on Wednesday.

"With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad & untimely demise of my father, Mr Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus, inshallah," Faisal Patel tweeted.

He requested all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings and "also maintain social distancing norms at all times."

Ahmed Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15. On October 1, Patel, while disclosing that he was tested positive for the COVID-19, had urged all those who came in contact with him in the past few days to undergo self-isolation.

