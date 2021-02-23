Gambhir Reckons Kohli Will Pick Siraj Over Umesh For India-England Pink-ball Motera Test

Despite veteran pacer Umesh Yadav being declared fit for the third Test between India and England, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that Virat Kohli would be tempted to pick Mohammed Siraj over Yadav for the pink-ball Test. Citing Siraj's recent performance with the ball in Australia, Gambhir strongly asserted that if the Men in Blue were to pick three pacers in the playing XI, it had to be the Hyderabadi speed gun along with Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma. The day/night Test between India and England is slated to begin on Wednesday afternoon at the grand Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

Elaborating on his reasons to back Mohammed Siraj over Umesh Yadav, Gambhir while speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Connected said, "Siraj looks very impressive and the way he bowled in Australia, even the way he bowled in the second Test match, there was nothing for the fast bowlers but the way he was getting the ball to move and the kind of speeds he was clocking, he was very impressive."

'Will be completely different'

Backing India's pace battery, Gambhir added that the Men in Blue have a quality pace attack to trouble the touring party. However, he also added that India will have to pull its socks up for the pink-ball Test as Team India do not have enough experience in day-night Tests.

"The pink-ball Test match will be a completely different challenge because it is a new stadium, new wicket. India hasn't played too much of pink-ball Test matches, neither has England, but if the ball starts moving especially under lights, England has the attack to rattle India. So India needs to play really well," Gambhir said.

"With the kind of batting they [England] have, Ishant Sharma on the verge of playing 100 Test matches, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj looks in very good rhythm plus Ashwin back in form with the bat, and then there is Axar. So, India has got the bowling attack to rattle them," he added.

Umesh Yadav clears fitness Test

Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav was included in the squad for the last two Tests on Monday after he cleared the fitness test. The Vidharbha pacer missed out on the first two Tests after having sustained an injury during the Border Gavaskar trophy. The BCCI also confirmed that Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur has been released from the squad to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

If India win the ongoing series by at least a margin of 2-1, then the side would qualify for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship. If the Virat Kohli-led side does succeed in getting the job done, then they would earn the right to face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final that will be contested from June 18-22 at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. As of now, Kohli & Co. occupy the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

Team India's squad for the final two Tests:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav

